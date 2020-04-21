Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Bill Gates — Most Dangerous Philanthropist in Modern History?

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked
  • April 21, 2020
    537502

Story at-a-glance -

  • Bill Gates’ answers to the problems of the world are consistently focused on building corporate profits through toxic means, be it chemical agriculture and GMOs, or pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines
Read the Full Article for Free!
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports

3 Reasons to Subscribe:

1

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

2

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

3

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports