Mercola 23rd Anniversary Mercola 23rd Anniversary

Hydroxychloroquine Protocol Continues Getting Censored

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked
  • August 08, 2020
    197131

Story at-a-glance -

  • July 27, 2020, America’s Frontline Doctors, a physicians group, held a press conference about hydroxychloroquine outside the Supreme Court of the United States. After The New York Times filed a complaint with Facebook, the video was quickly scrubbed from YouTube and social media platforms
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports