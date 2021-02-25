The Truth About COVID-19 | A New Book by Dr.Joseph Mercola The Truth About COVID-19 | A New Book by Dr.Joseph Mercola

Public Health Officials Are Lying About Lockdowns

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked
  • February 25, 2021
    158776

Story at-a-glance -

  • Initial modeling predicted COVID-19 would have a fatality rate of 2% to 3%. In reality, it’s nowhere near that, except for the elderly. One research team puts the overall infection fatality rate for all age groups at 0.32%
Read the Full Article for Free!
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports

3 Reasons to Subscribe:

1

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

2

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

3

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports