Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

The Rise of Utilitarian Extremism, and How to Recognize It

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked

vaccine passport

Story at-a-glance -

  • Proof of vaccination requirements for travel are rare, and limited to travel to certain destinations where the risk of contracting a disease and bringing it back to a population with nonexistent immunity against it is high
Read the Full Article for Free!
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports

3 Reasons to Subscribe:

1

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

2

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

3

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports