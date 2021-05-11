Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today Dr. Mercola's New Book | The Truth About COVID-19 | Available Today

Bill Gates Tells Another Big Lie About Vaccine Production

Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola Fact Checked

Story at-a-glance -

  • About 75% of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in high-income countries, while more than 100 countries haven’t administered even one dose
Read the Full Article for Free!
Read the Full Article for Free!

You can unsubscribe at any time and I guarantee the privacy of your email. View our privacy policy

Subscribe for FREE to the #1 Natural Health Newsletter or Login for Instant Access

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports

3 Reasons to Subscribe:

1

Unlock censored health information that Google doesn't want you to read

2

Keep your privacy secure — we are one of the few websites that have banned all Google and Facebook scripts to help stop their surveillance capitalism

3

Get access to all of Dr. Mercola's health articles, E-books and special reports